The National Democratic Congress National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has slammed the EC for appealing to John Mahama to intervene on its behalf

The EC had requested the NDC flagbearer urge the NDC leadership to come to the table to address their concerns about the voter register

But Asiedu Nketiah said the concerns being raised are for the benefit of John Mahama, and thus he would not side with the EC

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rubbished calls from the Electoral Commission (EC) to the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, to urge the party to come to the discussion table.

According to him, the party’s demand for a forensic audit of the voter’s register is in the best interest of the flagbearer, and he would not shoot himself in the foot by siding with the EC on the matter.

Asiedu Nketiah says the NDC will not back down from its demand for a forensic voter register audit.

His response follows an appeal from the Electoral Commission to John Mahama to urge his party leadership to submit their reports about discrepancies in the voter register.

The NDC had alleged that it had identified about 50,000 ghost names in the exhibited voter register and demanded an independent audit.

However, the EC refused and instead called on the NDC to furnish it with proof of their claims.

According to the NDC National Chairman, the party’s flagbearer had also witnessed the discrepancies and would find it hard to agree to Jean Mensa’s request for a meeting.

Asiedu Nketiah said the party was acting in Mahama’s interest, and it would be odd to think that he would thwart plans meant to ensure that he received a truly free and fair election come December 7, 2024.

“If there is any interest to be protected there, John Mahama’s interest is greater than all of us because it is his election whose integrity we are working to maintain,” he explained.

He has urged the EC to heed the NDC’s demands for an independent forensic audit or face the consequences.

NDC plans massive demo against EC

To express their displeasure with the EC’s dismissal of their concerns about the voter register, the NDC plans to organise a massive nationwide protest on September 17 to press the EC to act.

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the party would march to all regional Electoral Commission offices.

Nketiah also said national executives will present a formal petition at the Electoral Commission’s head office in Accra.

EC says streets don’t fix registers

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission had discouraged the NDC from hitting the streets.

It stated that hitting the streets would not ensure a credible register but might fuel unnecessary tensions and suspicions about the electoral process.

The EC also assured the NDC of a transparent process and their commitment to resolving all concerns raised.

