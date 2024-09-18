Electoral Commission Sends Positive Response To NDC After Demo: “Our Doors Remain Open”
- The Electoral Commission has reacted to the National Democratic Congress' nationwide protest
- The NDC has demanded an independent audit of the voter register ahead of the December polls
- The commission said efforts towards producing a final voter register are still in their early stages
The Electoral Commission has assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other relevant stakeholders of its commitment to producing a credible and robust voter register after a protest against it.
After receiving a petition from the opposition party following its recent nationwide protest, the commission said processes towards producing a final voter register were still in their early stages.
Asaase News reported that the commission said it was aware of its role in ensuring credible elections.
The commission also said in a statement that it was committed to producing a robust voter register ahead of the December 7 general elections.
"We assure the NDC and all Stakeholders of our avowed commitment to delivering a credible and robust Final Register ahead of the December 2024 Elections."
Why the Electoral Commission is under fire
The NDC has identified alleged discrepancies in the provisional voters register following the start of the exhibition process and called for an audit. The commission rejected this request.
The party said previously that it was concerned that the register had been deliberately bloated ahead of the polls in December.
It had already complained that it had not been given access to the provisional voter register by the EC before the ongoing public exhibition.
The commission urged former President John Mahama to bring the NDC to the table to address the party’s concerns about the provisional voter register.
NPP urges EC to reject NDC's demand
YEN.com.gh also reported that the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party said the NDC's demand for a forensic audit is unwarranted.
Henry Nana Boakye said the NDC's demands for an independent audit had no legal basis and could undermine the Electoral Commission.
The official from the ruling party believes the demands by the opposition party were empty and must not be tolerated by the commission.
