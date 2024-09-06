The Electoral Commission has rejected a request for an independent forensic audit of the provisional voters register

The said came from the National Democratic Congress after it raised concerns with the provisional voters’ register

The Electoral Commission held a meeting with the National Democratic Congress on September 6

The Electoral Commission has rejected a request from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for an independent forensic audit of the provisional voters’ register.

This came after a closed-door meeting between the commission and the NDC.

The Electoral Commission has been meeting with the National Democratic Congress. Source: Dr Omane Boamah

Source: Facebook

The opposition party has expressed concerns about possible discrepancies in the provisional voters’ register.

TV3 News reported that Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of Elections, expressed disappointment in the rejection.

He said the audit would be essential in restoring confidence in the electoral process.

“They have not accepted the independent forensic audit request,” Dr. Boamah stated after the meeting.

The NDC tried to get the EC to allow live coverage of the meeting, but this was rejected.

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, later suggested that his side would broadcast the meeting but this did not happen.

Why NDC is upset with Electoral Commission

The NDC has said it has identified some discrepancies in the provisional voters register following the start of the exhibition process.

The party is concerned that the register has been deliberately bloated ahead of the polls.

It had already complained that it had not been given access to the provisional voter register ahead of the ongoing public exhibition.

The commission initially intended to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and July 18, 2024. But it missed its timelines, sparking protests from the NDC.

Bryan Acheampong stokes rigging claims

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Bryan Acheampong has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use every means possible to win the 2024 general elections.

Acheampong, also the agriculture minister, believes victory for the NDC is impossible. He made similar comments in April 2023, which were criticised as reckless.

Source: YEN.com.gh