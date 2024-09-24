Some anti-glamsey protestors have been arraigned and charged at the Accra Circuit Court

At least 12 of them have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely unlawful assembly

A spokesperson for Democracy Hub told YEN.com.gh that protesters have been split into smaller groups

Some protesters arrested during the anti-glamsey demonstrations between September 21 and September 23 have been taken to court and charged.

The protestors, numbering over 12, were transported in a bus under heavy security.

Ama Governor and other protesters are under detention after an anti-galamsey demonstration. Source: @JoyNewsOnTV

Joy News reported that 12 of them have so far pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, namely unlawful assembly. Some sympathisers have thronged the court premises in a show of solidarity with the detained protestors.

Lawyers representing the protestors have said they have struggled to locate all 46 protesters arrested.

Desmond Darko, a spokesperson for Democracy Hub, told YEN.com.gh that protesters have been "split into groups of between six and eight persons."

Calls for action against galamsey

Members of the Democracy Hub had been protesting online and on the streets around the 37 roundabout in Accra since September 21 to demand action against galamsey.

These protestors were met with force by police officers who arrested over 40 protestors.

Before this, organised labour threatened a nationwide strike by the end of September if the government did not take decisive action against illegal mining.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana also wants the government to ban mining and prospecting in forest reserves.

Police justify arrest of protestors

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service said the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.

The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

The Ghana Police Service also assured the public that its personnel have been able to maintain law and order and allowed the free flow of traffic at the 37 intersections.

