After the police declared him wanted, Oliver Barker-Vormawor said claims that he has since gone into hiding are false

He claimed that he has continued to keep senior police officers aware of his current whereabouts and his availability

Barker-Vormawor said he instructed his lawyers to contact the police on where and when they want him to report

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of the Democracy Hub protest, has denied claims that he has gone into hiding after police declared him wanted.

He stated that the police’s declaration had created a false impression that he had gone into hiding to avoid being arrested.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor says the impression that he has gone into hiding is false and misleading.

Source: UGC

He said the suggestion that he has been hiding is baseless and misleading as he has maintained consistent communication with senior police officers regarding his whereabouts and availability.

In reaction to the police declaration on Facebook, Barker-Vormawor said he had instructed his lawyers to immediately contact the police service to find out where they would want him to report.

“My legal team is ready to cooperate and will contact the relevant authorities to ascertain the appropriate steps,” he said.

He assured the general public that he is committed to the rule of law and is poised to address the issues raised by the police per due process.

“I expect this engagement will provide clarity and prevent further attempts to distort the truth,” he concluded.

Several protesters declared wanted

Oliver Barker-Vormawor and several other protesters have been declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly engaging in lawlessness during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

Several protesters have already been arrested after the police accused them of engaging in illegal activities during their peaceful demonstration at the 37 Roundabout in Accra.

The protesters were accused of allegedly obstructing traffic and dismantling police barricades during the protest.

Barker-Vormawor was also captured in a viral video turning off the engine of a police vehicle and dashing away with the keys during a scuffle with the authorities.

Purpose of the Democracy Hub protest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Democracy Hub said their protest is to urge the government to address the country's socio-economic injustices.

Under the theme 'A New Constitution For A New Generation', the group said its aimed to draw the government's attention to pressing matters.

Democracy Hub listed some of these socio-economic issues as growing unemployment rate and rising poverty levels in the country.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh