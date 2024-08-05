University of Ghana staff and occupants of lands adjacent to the Achimota Police Station have vowed to resist an alleged forceful eviction from the land

They claim that in the early hours of Sunday, August 4, a private developer sent thugs and police officers to the site to begin demolishing structures

The residents also claimed that the private developer has not identified themselves and are demanding proof of legitimacy for the reported demolition

Land guards, in the company of police officers, allegedly stormed the land and demolished some structures erected on it. Source: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

According to Citi Newsroom, landguards demolished the building in the presence of police officers while most residents were still in bed.

The Chairman of the University of Ghana Branch of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Benjamin Nkumsah, said the eviction was arbitrary and must be halted.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to intervene in the matter and argued that the rights of the land’s occupants must be respected.

Residents are also demanding that the private developer reveal their identity and prove the legitimacy of the demolition exercise.

The residents said that until their demands are met, they will resist the evictions.

Judicial Service sues government over land encroachment

Meanwhile, the Judicial Service of Ghana has filed a lawsuit against the Attorney-General, the Lands Commission, and an oil company over an encroachment on land belonging to the service.

The Judicial Service, in its writ, stated that the parcel of land opposite the American Embassy in Cantonments and six bungalows situated on the land had been encroached upon.

Solicitor for the Judicial Service, Mandy Dzifa Kwawukume, stated that the space being encroached upon had served as home to several justices, including Justice Yaw Appau, Justice CJ Honyenugah, and Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo.

Parliament summons minister over land encroachment claims

YEN.com.gh also reported that parliament had summoned the Interior Minister and the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to appear over land encroachment issues.

The Defense and Interior Committee is said to be seeking answers from the officials after encroachment of Ghana Prisons Service lands at Cantonments and Roman Ridge.

Parliament said it was summoning the minister and DG to come stand before them and explain the situation surrounding the encroachment so needed action could be taken.

