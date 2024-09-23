Lawyer and YouTuber Ama Governor, media personality Felicity Nelson, and several other protesters were arrested by the Ghana Police Service

The arrest took place on Sunday, September 22, 2024, the second day of the Stop Galamsey Now protest

Many Ghanaians fumed at the police for manhandling the protesters upon their arrest, while others slammed the Akufo-Addo government

Ama Governor and others arrested

The protestors, who were protesting under the themes Reoccuppy Julorbi House and Stop Galamsey Now, were intercepted around the 37 Military Hospital roundabout as they sought to advance their protest to the Jubilee House.

Unfortunately some of the protestors, like Ama Governor Esq and Felicity Nelson, were arrested by police officers, who escorted them to a van.

In a video circulating on social media, they were standing unprovoked on the pavement near the 37 lorry station between the hours of 4 and 5pm.

In an interview with Citi TV, Ama Governor spoke about being manhandled by the officers upon her arrest. She noted that she and the other protesters had no idea why they were being arrested.

"Why have I been picked up? We do not know why we have been picked up. They hit my bre*st, they hit the back of my neck. Are we being arrested for standing by the side of the road?"

Stop Galamsey Now protesters arrested.

Reactions to Ama Governor's arrest

Many Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment sections of the videos to express their displeasure towards the Ghana Police Service.

Below are the opinions of some concerned Ghanaians:

@Khojo_HazardCR7 said:

"They should file for s*xual assaults on any policeman or woman that pushed them. Let's spin the narrative on them and see how those regime policemen hold out."

@NexotinGhana said:

"Completely unprovoked oo. What a mess we are in?"

@Papa_gyimii said:

"Citi Tv deserves best station of the year."

@cash_kwabena said:

"This is unlawful arrest, unfair exercise of power, and abuse of article 296. Since when did lawful assembly amount to arrest?"

@kwame_dwomoh said:

"Ghana Police don’t have anything better to do with their gear so any little thing they go full amour to showcase their gear 😂😂😂😂."

Pictures of Ama Governor's arrest.

Owusu-Bempah blames Akufo-Addo for galamsey devastation

YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah slammed President Akufo-Addo for the devastation brought on by illegal mining activities.

The preacher urged other pastors to speak up against the Akufo-Addo administration's inappropriate handling of the environmental crisis.

Renewed concern about the impact of illegal mining ignited protests from some concerned Ghanaians.

