The Ghana Police Service has arrested several members of the Democracy Hub group on the second day of their three-day anti-galamsey demonstrations at the 37 intersection in Accra

Per multiple reports, an estimated 20 Democracy Hub protestors were arrested, with others fleeing the scene after the Police's arrival

The Ghana Police Service, in a press release on social media, explained that they arrested the protestors for attempting to disturb the peace and impede traffic flow on the roads

Ghana Police arrest several Democracy Hub protestors at the Anti-Galamsey demonstrations at the 37 Roundabout in Accra. Photo source: @GhPoliceService @fourthestategh

Per multiple reports, an estimated 20 protestors were hurled into several vehicles by armed uniformed police personnel.

Before the Democracy Hub group's demonstration on Sunday, September 22, 2024, the Ghana Police Service warned members not to gather at the exact location of Saturday, September 21's protest.

In a press statement on social media, the Ghana Police Service said they arrested the individuals for engaging in acts that seek to disturb the peace and impede the free flow of traffic at the 37 intersection.

The Police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

The Ghana Police Service also assured the public that its personnel have been able to maintain law and order and allowed the free flow of traffic at the 37 intersection.

The Democracy Hub group initially planned to hold their three-day demonstrations at the frontage of the Jubilee House before the Police secured an injunction from an Accra Circuit Court to prevent the group from conveying there, arguing that it was a national security zone.

Below is the Ghana Police Service's press release:

Ghanaians hit the streets for Anti-Galamsey protest

YEN.com.gh reported that a group of Ghanaians embarked on a protest to kick against activities of illegal mining across the country.

The demonstration, dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse and organised by the Democracy Hub Ghana pressure group, started on Saturday, September 21, at the Liberation Road Roundabout in Accra. Members demanded the immediate halt of illegal mining activities across the country.

