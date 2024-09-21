Members of the Democracy Hub have kicked off their #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration

The protest is aimed at raising awareness about the negative impact of illegal mining on the country's water bodies

The organisers of the demonstration hope to protest for three consecutive days, beginning Saturday, September 21, 2024, and ending on Monday, September 23, 2024

A group of Ghanaians have embarked on a protest to kick against activities of illegal mining across the country.

The demonstration dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse, is being organised under the auspices of the Democracy Hub Ghana, a pressure group.

Several Ghanaians pour out on the streets to protest against illegal mining, also known as Galamsey. Photo credit: @tv3_ghana & @VanessaEboateng/X.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest started on Saturday at the Liberation Road Roundabout in Accra.

Scores of people came out to march through some principal streets in Accra, demanding an immediate end to illegal mining in Ghana, locally referred to as Galamsey.

According to the Democracy Hub, the protest aims to raise awareness about illegal mining activities across the country.

In recent times, various groups, including organized labour, have intensified pressure on the government to address the Galamsey issue, following reports of the devastating impact of illegal mining on the country's water bodies.

One of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse posters, an elderly woman, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, demanded an end to the illegal mining menace.

"No more Galamsey, we want clean water, and we want it now. Galamsey must stop. My grandchildren are not going to drink dirty water. So we want the clean water now. We cannot afford dialysis. I have many grandchildren, I have many children, how am I supposed to afford dialysis for them," she vented.

Protesters denied access to 3

The protesters hope to march to the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, however, the police have mounted a blockade around the entire 37 Military Hospital enclave.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, which began on Saturday morning, is expected to last three days, ending on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, some of the posters were captured in a trending video tearing down and burning political party flags and posters on the streets.

Protester shows marvellous dance moves

YEN.com.gh reported previously that several people joined to express their grievances on the third and final day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in Accra.

A young man who joined the protest enjoyed the brass band tunes so much that he started dancing.

The video of the young man's impressive dance moves went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians commending him.

Source: YEN.com.gh