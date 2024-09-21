Ghanaians Hit The Streets To Protest Against Illegal Mining: "No More Galamsey"
- Members of the Democracy Hub have kicked off their #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration
- The protest is aimed at raising awareness about the negative impact of illegal mining on the country's water bodies
- The organisers of the demonstration hope to protest for three consecutive days, beginning Saturday, September 21, 2024, and ending on Monday, September 23, 2024
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A group of Ghanaians have embarked on a protest to kick against activities of illegal mining across the country.
The demonstration dubbed #OccupyJulorbiHouse, is being organised under the auspices of the Democracy Hub Ghana, a pressure group.
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest started on Saturday at the Liberation Road Roundabout in Accra.
Scores of people came out to march through some principal streets in Accra, demanding an immediate end to illegal mining in Ghana, locally referred to as Galamsey.
According to the Democracy Hub, the protest aims to raise awareness about illegal mining activities across the country.
In recent times, various groups, including organized labour, have intensified pressure on the government to address the Galamsey issue, following reports of the devastating impact of illegal mining on the country's water bodies.
One of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse posters, an elderly woman, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, demanded an end to the illegal mining menace.
"No more Galamsey, we want clean water, and we want it now. Galamsey must stop. My grandchildren are not going to drink dirty water. So we want the clean water now. We cannot afford dialysis. I have many grandchildren, I have many children, how am I supposed to afford dialysis for them," she vented.
Lehigh forgery: Friends of former NSMQ star and three others speak, initiate steps for their release
Protesters denied access to 3
The protesters hope to march to the Jubilee House, Ghana's seat of government, however, the police have mounted a blockade around the entire 37 Military Hospital enclave.
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, which began on Saturday morning, is expected to last three days, ending on Monday, September 23, 2024.
Meanwhile, some of the posters were captured in a trending video tearing down and burning political party flags and posters on the streets.
Protester shows marvellous dance moves
YEN.com.gh reported previously that several people joined to express their grievances on the third and final day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest in Accra.
A young man who joined the protest enjoyed the brass band tunes so much that he started dancing.
The video of the young man's impressive dance moves went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians commending him.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.