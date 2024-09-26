Activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has made his first court appearance after his involvement in the protest against illegal-mining

He faced charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, offensive conduct, among others

The police have been criticised for their handling of the anti-illegal mining protests between September 21 and September 23

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him following his arrest over the protest against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

Barker-Vormawor, along with over 40 protesters, have been accused of disturbing public peace after the protest between September 21 and September 23

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is facing charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, among others

Source: Facebook

He was absent in court on Wednesday, September 25, due to ill health after police said he had been hospitalised.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, assault on a public officer, defacement of public property, and theft.

The other protesters arraigned before him have been remanded into police and prison custody for 14 days, pending the court’s decision on bail.

Barker-Vormawor was arrested after reporting himself to police. Police had said they were on a manhunt for him after some acts of defiance during the protest, which included him disrupting the towing of a protestor vehicle.

Ghana police under fire for rights abuses

The police have been criticised for their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors. Former President John Mahama was among the notable persons and groups who described the police conduct as heavy handed.

Over 40 persons were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.

Some of the arrested persons also said they were assaulted by police officers.

Police justified the arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.

The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

Ghana Police Service dragged to CHRAJ

YEN.com.gh reported that lawyers have reported the Ghana Police Service to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights.

The lawyers alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane.

The lawyers have urged CHRAJ to investigate the matter and pursue legal action against the service.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh