Barker-Vormawor Finally Makes Court Appearance After Arrest Over Anti-Galamsey Protest
- Activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has made his first court appearance after his involvement in the protest against illegal-mining
- He faced charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, offensive conduct, among others
- The police have been criticised for their handling of the anti-illegal mining protests between September 21 and September 23
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Oliver Barker-Vormawor has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him following his arrest over the protest against illegal mining, also known as galamsey.
Barker-Vormawor, along with over 40 protesters, have been accused of disturbing public peace after the protest between September 21 and September 23
He was absent in court on Wednesday, September 25, due to ill health after police said he had been hospitalised.
He faces charges of conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, assault on a public officer, defacement of public property, and theft.
The other protesters arraigned before him have been remanded into police and prison custody for 14 days, pending the court’s decision on bail.
Barker-Vormawor was arrested after reporting himself to police. Police had said they were on a manhunt for him after some acts of defiance during the protest, which included him disrupting the towing of a protestor vehicle.
Ghana police under fire for rights abuses
The police have been criticised for their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors. Former President John Mahama was among the notable persons and groups who described the police conduct as heavy handed.
Over 40 persons were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.
Some of the arrested persons also said they were assaulted by police officers.
Police justified the arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.
The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.
Ghana Police Service dragged to CHRAJ
YEN.com.gh reported that lawyers have reported the Ghana Police Service to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights.
The lawyers alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane.
The lawyers have urged CHRAJ to investigate the matter and pursue legal action against the service.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.