The Ghana Police Service challenged the claims that one of the people it arrested during the anti-illegal mining protest was pregnant

The service described the reports as false and intended to mislead the public following some pregnancy tests

Police have faced criticism for not allowing lawyers to engage with the arrested persons adequately

The Ghana Police Service has challenged reports that one of the people it arrested during the anti-illegal mining protest was pregnant.

The police have faced criticism for human rights abuses following the arrest of over 50 persons linked to the protests between September 21 and September 23.

In a statement, the police described the allegations as allegations, called them false, and stated that they intended to mislead the public.

Police said they conducted two pregnancy tests on the suspect, and the results were negative.

The reports about her pregnancy came from the arrested woman's mother, who made appeals for her release.

One of the lawyers representing the arrested protesters, Nelson Noble Amedewonu, told YEN.com.gh his team that the number of persons detained remains unclear.

They have yet to confirm the welfare of some of the arrested persons.

"The judge only made an order that they should be given adequate facilities while in police custody.”

Reaction to police conduct

Amnesty International, CDD Ghana and some other groups have condemned the conduct of the police in their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors.

Former President John Mahama also described the police conduct as heavy-handed and an abuse of human rights.

Police have said 54 persons were prosecuted in connection with the protest, up from the earlier announcement of about 45.

People were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks. Some of the detained persons also said police officers assaulted them.

Police justified the arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and impede traffic at the 37 intersections.

The police added that the arrested demonstrators also attempted to block sections of the roads with a vehicle, push down the mounted barriers and attempt their personnel at the location.

Amnesty International demands investigation into police brutality

YEN.com.gh reported that Amnesty International Ghana, on the other hand, has demanded an independent investigation into the alleged use of excessive force and police brutality meted out against the anti-galamsey protesters.

The human rights organisation expressed concern that the continuous clampdown on citizens during protests could further shrink civic spaces and discourage civic mobilisation before, during and after the December 7 polls.

