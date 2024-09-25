Lawyers have reported the Ghana Police Service to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice for violating protesters' fundamental rights

The lawyers alleged that the conduct of the Ghana Police Service following the arrest and detainment of more than 45 protesters has been unconscionable and inhumane

The lawyers have urged CHRAJ to investigate the matter and pursue legal action against the service

A team of lawyers has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), accusing the Ghana Police Service of violating protesters' fundamental human rights and freedoms.

The lawyers, led by Timothy Selikem Donkor, accused the police of unconscionably detaining protesters under inhumane and harsh conditions that fly in the face of Articles 14, 15, 17, 19 and 23 of the 1992 constitution.

A group of lawyers on behalf of Democracy Hub protesters say the IGP and the Ghana Police Service have violated the rights of protesters and must be sanctioned.

The petition follows the arrest and detainment of more than 45 anti-galamsey protesters at the 37 military Roundabout in Accra, including a 10-year-old child and her 63-year-old grandmother.

The police had accused the protesters of engaging in lawlessness, including obstructing traffic and dismantling police barricades.

Violation of protesters’ rights

However, following their detainment, it was reported that the police refused to provide them with food and water while in custody.

According to the petition, the police’s denial of protesters food and water was an affront to their right to life guaranteed under Article 13 of the 1992 constitution.

“It also undermines their human dignity as it amounts to cruel and inhumane treatment contrary to Article 15(2) of the 1992 constitution,” the petition read.

Lawyers of the protesters had also reported that following the arrest of the protesters, the police had concealed their whereabouts from loved ones and legal representatives.

The police also refused to disclose to lawyers how many protesters were in their custody and refused to inform the lawyers which courts the protesters were being arraigned in.

The petition said the police’s actions amounted to kidnapping, which is in violation of section 89 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

“The smuggling of protesters to courts in Accra without adequate notice to their lawyers violates fair trial rules guaranteed under Article 19 of the constitution,” the petition read.

It also added that it violated Article 23 of the constitution as the police’s actions amount to administrative injustice.

The lawyers urged the Commission to begin an immediate and earnest investigation into the matter and, among other things, take steps to ensure that the violations of the rights of protesters cease and the police officers are dealt with by law.

Police declare protest conveners wanted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has declared Oliver Barker-Vormawor and other OccupyJulorbiHouse convenors wanted.

The protest against 'rampant state capture', which began on September 21, 2024, is expected to end today, September 23, 2024.

The protest group said it wanted to combat the government’s alleged corruption and wanted Ghana judicially independent.

