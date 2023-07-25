A Nigerian citizen has been jailed in Ghana for attempting to enter the country with a huge quantity of cocaine

Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu was arrested in December 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour

He had arrived at the Kotoka International Airport with 16.568.83 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in his belongings from Brazil

A Nigerian national has been jailed in Ghana for attempting to smuggle what authorities say is a huge quantity of coke (controlled substance) into Ghana.

Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu was sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour.

He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) when he attempted to enter Ghana with 16.568.83 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in his belongings from Brazil where he is based.

Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu was sentenced to 10 years in hard labour. Source: Facebook/@ncc1019

Source: Facebook

According to a report by the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper, the Nigerian official was arrested on December 11, 2022, while going through protocol at the Kotoka International Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In addition to his 10-year jail term, Ernest Ukechukwu has been asked by the high court in Accra presided over by Mary Ekue Yanzuh, to pay a fine of 10,000 penalty units. He will get an additional three years if he fails to pay the fine.

The report said the cocaine that was seized from the Nigerian national at the airport has been destroyed in the presence of the court registrar, state prosecutors and the defence counsel.

Nigerian jailed in Ghana for 450 days for illegal attempts to get Ghanaian passport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a Nigerian man is in jail in Ghana for attempting to acquire a Ghanaian passport with fake documents on two occasions.

Peter Michael Ifeanyi said he was a Ghanaian named Peter Yaw Asare, but passport office officials suspected that he was not Ghanaian.

After interrogating his documents further, immigration officials found that he had been arrested in the past for the same offence and was jailed 450 days by a circuit court.

Two suspected Nigerians arrested for attempting to steal a child

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that police in Kasoa have placed two suspected Nigerian nationals in lawful custody for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child.

The incident happened in the afternoon of Friday, May 19, and has gotten residents of the community where it happened worried about their safety.

A brave man confronted the Nigerians who had been attempting to bolt away with the child in their car and handed the child back to the mother.

EOCO busts Nigerians who are part of human trafficking syndicate

In another story, EOCO disclosed that a recent intelligence operation led to the arrest of four Nigerians who are part of a dangerous human trafficking syndicate in Accra.

EOCO explained in a statement to the public that the criminals were also engaged in different types of cybercrime.

Some 45 of the individuals who had been trafficked from Nigeria into Ghana and were being tortured and abused have been repatriated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh