Nigerian streamer Peller, in a video, marvelled at the beauty of Ghana after visiting the country for the first time

In the video, the famous content creator was being chauffeured after receiving a warm welcome at the airport and scanning the beautiful scenery as they combed the streets of Accra

Peller's visit has been highly anticipated, with musician Shatta Wale offering to host him prior to his arrival, expressing admiration for him on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has expressed deep admiration for Ghana’s beauty after visiting the country for the first time on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Nigerian streamer Peller enjoys the beauty of Ghana. Photo source: peller008

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, the 19-year-old content creator looked out from a car window as he was driven through the streets of Accra.

Peller appeared visibly impressed as he scanned the scenery, smiling while admiring the high-rise buildings and the greenery in the nation's capital.

Peller, who holds the record for the most-viewed livestream in Africa, with over 76,000 viewers, arrived in Ghana after weeks of hype surrounding his trip. Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale had earlier announced plans to host him, referring to the young streamer as his junior brother.

At the airport, Peller was welcomed by a team led by Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, along with popular Ghanaian content creator Made In Ghana and several bloggers.

Peller’s visit has surprised many, considering his past remarks about Ghana. In 2024, he criticised the country’s living conditions after facing communication issues with his girlfriend, Jarvis, who had travelled to Ghana.

Nigerian streamer Peller. Photo source: peller008

Source: Facebook

Peller's comments on Ghana spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dyrapp said:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 is really fine, and some of you people should be visiting places in Ghana and seeing things."

MUDDY🪡Art 🇬🇭🇺🇲

"Who tell say Ghana no fine God bless Ghana if you love Ghana say God bless Ghana."

RubyVictoria Baiden commented:

"I’ve never been to Nigeria 🇳🇬, but from what I’ve seen on the internet, Nigeria is a beautiful place which I would love to visit one day and honestly Ghana is also very nice."

Nana Yaw said:

"I'm a Bhim fan, but I think Shatta needs Peller more than Peller needs Shatta cuz Shatta can't level himself up with any musician in Ghana and internationally now. So now he can level himself with TikTok."

GODSWAY AUTHORITY FOUNDATION said:

"Please send him to Kasoa ,Ashaiman, Nima and Amasaman. He will understand why our Ghana National Pledge ends with SO HELP ME GOD."

Darkira de city queen wrote:

"Dreams come true. God is good. 🤭 God is here."

Shatta Wale almost signed King Paluta

According to media personality Andy Dosty, Shatta Wale was close to signing Ghanaian music sensation King Paluta.

YEN.com.gh reported that Andy Dosty noted that there were deliberations for the dancehall star to recruit the musician to his camp.

Andy Dosty added that at the time, King Paluta was not a well-known artiste.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh