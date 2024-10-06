President Akufo-Addo said he has no intention to amend the 1992 constitution to prolong his stay in office

He said doing so would be an affront to the democracy he and many others advocated for during Ghana's last military regime

He added that Ghana has come to embrace democracy and democratic rule and he has no intention to jeopardise that

President Akufo-Addo has denied he has any intention to prolong his stay in office by amending the 1992 constitution.

He said doing so would be an affront to his long-standing commitment to constitutional governance.

Akufo-Addo says he has a long-standing commitment to constitutional governance and would not jeopardise it.

He stated that as someone who had played a key role in demanding a return to democratic rule during Ghana’s last military regime, he would not engage in any activity that would be interpreted as undermining the country’s democratic principles.

In an interview with France24, Akufo-Addo stressed that Ghanaians have fully embraced democracy and have no desire to tamper with the status quo.

"The desire of our people to live within a democratic culture is incontestable," he stated.

His comment comes as several West African countries have seen presidents extend presidential term limits to prolong their stay in office.

Ghana, in particular, has also recorded a waning interest in democracy as most Ghanaians feel they have not received the dividends they expected from a democratic regime.

There have been calls for a military takeover from a section of disgruntled Ghanaians.

However, Akufo-Addo said democracy is important for the stability of the country.

"The people who are in office [have] to respect the ground rules, it encourages others to also do," he said.

He said the country’s practice of regular general elections is partly responsible for the prolonged political and economical stability the country has enjoyed since the ushering in of the fourth republican constitution.

Akufo-Addo reacts to arrest of protesters

Akufo-Addo also spoke on the issue of the arrest of 54 anti-galamsey protesters in Accra for the first time during the interview with France 24.

The president established that the court's decision to keep the protesters in police custody had nothing to do with him and the Executive.

He blamed the arrest on the irresponsible behaviour of the protesters.

“I'm not responsible for jailing people in Ghana. The courts in Ghana are independent institutions, and they have been all through this period of the Fourth Republic. People misconduct themselves, and they're brought before the court; it's for the court to deal with them.”

Akufo-Addo disputes Agyapadie document

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has rubbished the purported “Agyapadie” document, which suggests a state capture scheme by the Akyem people.

Akufo-Addo said it was a document fabricated by his opponents to undermine his political career.

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit, he also said the document was disinformation posing a danger to democracy.

