Ghanaians have fumed at President Akufo-Addo's recent comment on the 54 arrested anti-galamsey protesters

The President had stated that he had no hand in their arrest and that they had been arrested for misconducting themselves

However, Ghanaians say the President is directly responsible for the arrest and unlawful detainment of the protesters

Ghanaians have reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s recent comment on the 54 arrested anti-galamsey protesters in the country.

Akufo-Addo told France-based France24 that the protesters were arrested because they allegedly misconducted themselves.

Ghanaians say Akufo-Addo's response to the arrest of 54 anti-galamsey protesters was disappointing.

The protesters who were detained on the 22nd and 23rd of September, 2024, were also remanded into police custody for two weeks by an Accra Circuit Court.

The president established that the court's decision to keep the protesters in police custody had nothing to do with him and the Executive.

He blamed the arrest on the irresponsible behaviour of the protesters, saying,

“I'm not responsible for jailing people in Ghana. The courts in Ghana are independent institutions, and they have been all through this period of the Fourth Republic. People misconduct themselves, and they're brought before the court; it's for the court to deal with them.”

Ghanaians react to president’s statement

Reacting to the president’s statement, Ghanaians fumed, noting that the office of the Attorney General received orders from the President and, thus, the president cannot absolve himself from the arrest and detainment of the protesters.

Others were also furious that while the President had dodged the Ghanaian media, it had sat and answered questions from foreign media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of these responses;

Aaron Kong-bahi @kong_bahi commented:

"He can't in anyway disassociate himself from it. Is the Attorney General that's prosecuting them and Who's the Attorney representing?. If you say the Attorney represents the state then WHO'S the Head of State?"

Portraying a good man outside but knows the evil he's supervising

sir Benjamin @sirBenjamin15 commented:

"Why is he not having interviews with Ghanaian journalists"

MrDwin 👨‍🎨 🇺🇸 🇬🇭 @MrDwein commented:

"Embarrassing"

SENYO @ItsTheD0n commented:

"He failed to tell them he packed the courts with his foot soldier judges 🤡 this man is a con man all he does is lie and paint a different picture to the international community and media 😂 as dor ghanaians dier we know him dada 🤷🏾‍♂️"

Prince Charles Adubofour @pcadubofour commented:

"If the president is claiming not to be behind these arrests, then who are the “order from above”

Attorney General defends decision to prosecute protesters

YEN.com.gh reported that Godfred Yeboah Dame has defended the government's decision to prosecute anti-galamsey miners.

Despite calls for their release, he said protesters must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the protesters had exceeded freedom of expression into conduct described as unconstitutional.

