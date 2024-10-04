The Subin MP has called on the President of Ghana to dismiss government officials failing to combat the galamsey menace

He said the government's failure to tackle the illegal mining issue decisively has led to widespread frustration with the party

The Subin MP also warned that this may cause the party dearly in the December 7 elections if something was not done

The Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to sanction government officials who have failed to effectively combat the galamsey menace.

He has also called on the government to implement decisive action to tackle the illegal mining scourge.

Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi says President Nana Akufo-Addo's government must show decisive action in the fight against galamsey.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was reacting to the citizens’ frustration over the government’s seemingly nonchalant attitude towards the illegal mining menace in the countries.

Rivers and forest reserves have been destroyed and plundered, raising serious concerns about the country’s water security and future prospects.

The MP told JoyNews on Thursday, October 3, 2024, that the devastating impact of galamsey on the nation’s natural resources cannot be ignored and must be addressed head-on.

He reiterated the concerns of many Ghanaians that the continued destruction of the environment could destroy their livelihoods, particularly rural folks who depend directly on these resources for survival.

Antwi calls for dismissal of non-performing minister

Eugene Boakye Antwi also took the opportunity to call for the dismissal of government officials who have failed in their mandate to protect the environment from illegal miners.

He said government officials who are also directly involved in aiding and abetting these illegal miners should also be made to face the consequences of their actions.

Antwi said the only way to finally eradicate the menace from society was to clamp down on its sponsors in the government and other high places and hold them accountable for their actions.

The Subin MP stated that if the President considered his request, it would send a strong signal that the NPP government was still committed to combating the galamsey menace.

He said the government's inaction sends a bad signal to the electorates, who may decide to punish the party and its parliamentarians in the upcoming Ghanaian general elections.

"If we know the people doing the illegal mining, if they are party people or political opponents, let’s walk in there and get them arrested and make them face the law.

“I am an NPP person and I am not going to sit here and condone an illegality. Something that I have not been part of, why should I come and support or defend it," he said.

NPP MP slammed over galamsey comment

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dr Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, has received severe criticism following his comments about galamsey.

Some netizens have described his comments as demonstrating the government's collaboration in the illegal mining menace that plagues the country.

The NPP MP said his party would never ban galamsey operators and dismissed the recent anti-galamsey protests, but later claimed his words were taken out of context.

