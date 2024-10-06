Over 50 Ghanaians were arrested between September 22 and 23 after a protest in Accra against illegal mining

International advocacy bodies have condemned the police's action and joined an ongoing campaign demanding their release

Ghana's president has spoke about the issue for the first time in a recent interview

Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has opened up about the arrest of over 50 Ghanaians between September 22 and 23.

The Ghana Police Service issued a statement claiming 54 persons were prosecuted in connection with the protest. Some people were denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.

Global organisations like CDD Ghana and Amnesty International have condemned the conduct of the police in their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors.

The arrests have sparked outrage as thousands of Ghanaians marched for three days between October 3 and October 5 to demand the release of the arrested protesters and an end to illegal mining.

In a recent interview with France 24, Akufo-Addo spoke on the issue for the first time. The president established that the court's decision to keep the protesters in police custody had nothing to do with him and the Executive.

He blamed the arrest on the irresponsible behaviour of the protesters, saying,

“I'm not responsible for jailing people in Ghana. The courts in Ghana are independent institutions, and they have been all through this period of the Fourth Republic. People misconduct themselves, and they're brought before the court; it's for the court to deal with them.”

Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks against Galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned humanitarian and singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka had charged Nana Akufo-Addo to pay attention to the demands of Ghanaian protesters demanding an end to illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The Umqombothi hitmaker also promised to direct the message to Akufo-Addo at the upcoming Global Citizen meeting in Ivory Coast, where the president will be present.

