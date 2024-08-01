“Malicious Tactics”: Akufo-Addo Speaks On Purported Agyapadie Document
- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rubbished the purported state capture plot by the Akyem people
- Akufo-Addo said his opponents fabricated the so-called Agyapaadie document to undermine him
- The president was speaking at the Ghana Report Summit on the dangers of disinformation to democracy
President Nana Akufo-Addo has rubbished the purported “Agyapadie” document, which suggests a state capture scheme by the Akyem people.
Akufo-Addo said it was a document fabricated by his opponents to undermine his political career.
Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit, he also said the document was disinformation posing a danger to democracy.
“This baseless accusation is yet another example of the malicious tactics used to undermine my credibility and integrity."
Akufo-Addo noted that this was not the first time there were alleged disinformation attacks against him, citing claims he trafficked narcotics and was of ill health that emerged over the years.
The president used his speech to highlight the dangers of false information in the democratic process.
He said Ghana needed to strengthen regulatory frameworks to hold individuals and organisations accountable for spreading false information.
President Akufo-Addo also stressed the need for politicians to commit to truthfulness and transparency.
Earlier denial from Okyenhene
Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin also recently rubbished the content of the Agyapadie document.
He also said the document was fabricated to court hatred between the Akyems and the Asantes and to make Akyems unpopular.
Okyenhene also said the document was fictitious and urged Ghanaians to treat it contemptuously.
