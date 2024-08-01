President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rubbished the purported state capture plot by the Akyem people

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit, he also said the document was disinformation posing a danger to democracy.

“This baseless accusation is yet another example of the malicious tactics used to undermine my credibility and integrity."

Akufo-Addo noted that this was not the first time there were alleged disinformation attacks against him, citing claims he trafficked narcotics and was of ill health that emerged over the years.

The president used his speech to highlight the dangers of false information in the democratic process.

He said Ghana needed to strengthen regulatory frameworks to hold individuals and organisations accountable for spreading false information.

President Akufo-Addo also stressed the need for politicians to commit to truthfulness and transparency.

Earlier denial from Okyenhene

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin also recently rubbished the content of the Agyapadie document.

He also said the document was fabricated to court hatred between the Akyems and the Asantes and to make Akyems unpopular.

Okyenhene also said the document was fictitious and urged Ghanaians to treat it contemptuously.

Okyenhene's elevation of Anum chief causes tension

YEN.com.gh reported that the Okyenhene elevated the Asamankese-Anum chief to a paramount chief.

However, the elevation has been questioned both in Asamankese and Anum as it has been perceived as a move to undermine the Asamankese chief.

Elders of both towns say the elevation of the Anum chief could cause potential ethnic conflicts in the area.

A soldier, a police officer, and five others were recently charged with the theft of royal items from the Anum Traditional Area. Starr News reported that the theft occurred on May 4, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh