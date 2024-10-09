A driver in a Toyota V8 fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian on the Kanda Highway on Tuesday, October 8

A driver in a Toyota V8 fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian on the Kanda Highway.

According to an eyewitness, the driver initially stopped momentarily after the collision but sped off.

The victim in the road crash is yet to be identified

The incident occurred at about 8:30 pm on October 8, causing temporary congestion.

The victim’s body, currently unidentifiable, has been taken to an undisclosed mortuary by police.

Some locals told Citi News that such accidents frequently occur on that stretch due to a lack of street lights.

Recent hit-and-runs

Recently, a hit-and-run sparked a protest on the Accra-Tema Motorway on the evening of July 25, causing a gridlock.

A car was reported to have hit a young girl on the motorway, killing her instantly, before speeding off.

The incident sparked outrage among the local community, who blocked the road and refused to let any traffic flow on the major highway until the authorities arrived.

In contrast, a police officer with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department in the Tema Region was praised for his bravery in chasing and arresting a hit-and-run driver.

The incident occurred in Tema Community 1, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the suspect driver tried to flee the scene.

The officer was commended for showing concern for the welfare of the injured personnel and ensuring they received adequate medical attention.

