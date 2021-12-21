The year 2021 has been one filled with numerous individual achievements that amazed many Ghanaians.

It is interesting to note that some of the most breathtaking ones that went viral and took social media by storm were all chalked by members of a particular church in Ghana.

According to the official website of the Church of Pentecost, the Christian organization has a 5-year vision of the Church (Vision 2023) with an overarching goal of “Possessing the Nations".

This, it explains, means equipping the Church to transform every Sphere of Society with Values and Principles of the Kingdom of God, with the slogan, “Possessing the Nations, I am an Agent of Transformation.”

Could it be that this theme has somewhat influenced some of the greatest feats that were attained by the members of the church in Ghana, particularly in the year 2021?

If any form of correlation was found, would it be a myth or a mystery?

Let's explore some of the heights Church of Pentecost members climbed to.

Building of Ejura Prison House

The Church of Pentecost itself under the leadership of the chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, set the pace after it built an ultra-modern prison yard to help in the decongestion of Ghana prisons.

Photos that made rounds on social media revealed that the place was well-furnished and came with a beautiful sports center, working area, kitchen, among others.

The Ejura Prison, located in the Ashanti Region, is one of many prisons that the church plans to build in different parts of Ghana.

When YEN.com.gh published a news article on this in May 2021, some of the comments shared by readers had the view that the church is not supposed to be involved in anything outside soul-winning and preaching of the gospel.

However, there were lots of Ghanaians who shared the opinion that it was a step in line with the church's vision of possessing the nation.

Winning of Ultimate Prize at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

In June 2021, just as the dust began to settle on the news of Ejura prisons, a staunch member of the church took over the airwaves.

As YEN.com.gh reported, Diana Hamilton amazed the country by winning the ultimate prize as Artiste of the Year, in a tightly-contested race against some of the most talented secular musicians.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, celebrated Diana Hamilton on winning the Artiste of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 22) on his Twitter handle.

A few weeks after that, the gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton, stated that winning Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), was enabled by God.

According to her, the mixed reactions, with some saying she didn't deserve the award, gave God the chance to ''show His coolness''.

Winning the big title at the 2021 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful

A couple of months after Diana Hamilton's resounding victory at VGMA, another widely celebrated contest in Ghana was held.

The Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty pageant saw Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah, representing the Ashanti Region, crowned the winner of the show.

Benedicta, the 24-year-old lady had established herself as a major icon to watch for this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful contest on TV3.

In fact, as YEN.com.gh reported ahead of the grand finale, she led her colleagues with a total of 16 nominations and won four awards, twice as the Star Performer of the Night and twice as the Most Eloquent lady.

The former Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS alumnus' father, Apostle Victor K. Asamoah, leads the entire Afram Plains area for the famous Church of Pentecost as Area Head.

It was no surprise that she paid a courtesy call on the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, at the Church’s General Headquarters in Accra.

Appointment of Ghana's New Inspector General of Police

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who is an elder of the Church of Pentecost, has arguably become one of the favourite personalities offering hope to Ghanaians regarding the duties of the police force.

Just a few weeks after his appointment, his work was so evident that the likes of Dancehall Musician, Samini, described his work as being extremely serious and "not laughing at expensive jokes".

Dampare joined the service as a Constable and rose to the highest rank of Commissioner of Police, becoming one of the youngest Police Officers to have attained this in recent years.

Months into his appointment YEN.com.gh was able to compile 7 major interventions the new IGP had made in the Ghana Police Service since he took over.

Dr Dampare revealed that the resolve of his administration is to transform the Ghana Police Service into a world-class institution and the most respected organization in Ghana.

The new IGP's work also falls in line with the vision of the church to possess the nations.

Francisca Lamini of the National Science and Maths Quiz

Apart from Ghana's Most Beautiful, Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and the appointment of a new IGP, one of the most celebrated events that happened was the National Science and Maths Quiz.

Interestingly, the most iconic figure from the competition was not part of the winners, is Prempeh College from the Ashanti Region.

She is in the person of Francisca Lamini, a lady who is another staunch member of the Church of Pentecost and was reported to have been the president of the campus denomination of the church.

Francisca's influence was so profound that she was able to get her two colleagues free tickets to fly to Dubai, although this did not come with the package presented to the third-place school of the quiz competition.

The young lady also received countless cash gifts from different organizations and individuals for her sterling performance during the quiz competition.

She was the first lady in eight years to make it to the final stage of the quiz competition and was also part of the team that led Keta Senior High Technical School to the grand finale for the very first time.

Concluding question

The themes chosen by every organization are supposed to have actual impacts on the lives of the members.

But is it so simple? Could it be that the successes of these iconic people are somehow divinely linked to their membership in the Church of Pentecost? Or it is just a coincidence?

If the two were said to be connected, would that be a myth or a mystery?

Source: YEN.com.gh