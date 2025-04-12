Lady Dates Ghanaian Man for Seven Years, Finds Out He Married Three Years Ago
- A video of a woman sharing her heartbreaking relationship experience has surfaced on social media
- In the video, the woman indicated that she had dated a man for seven years only to find out that he was married a few years ago
- She therefore advised netizens to always choose themselves in life and avoid putting all their trust in a lover
A young woman has been left heartbroken after her Ghanaian lover of many years allegedly jilted her.
In a video, the woman identified as Hilaryoj on TikTik, shared that she had been in a relationship with a man named Samuel for years only to find out he married three years ago.
Hilary did not elaborate on the cause of her man's move but seemed very heartbroken in her video.
She shared a video of herself at the hospital receiving treatment after the heartbreaking incident and advised her followers to choose themselves in life.
The young woman hurled curses at her lover in question and indicated that learnt from her incident that nothing in life beats showing love to oneself.
"I dated him for seven years only to find out in 2025 that he got married three years ago. Samuel, God will surely visit you," she wrote.
Watch the video below:
Netizens divided over young woman's comment
Netizens who saw the video of the young woman speaking about her past relationship were curious. Being betrayed by a lover can be painful, however, netizens contend it may not be entirely Samuel's fault.
While some sympathised and consoled her in the comments section, others were curious to know Samuel's side of the story.
They believe the decision did not just come up but was influenced by some factors. Another group of commenters advised the lady to move on with her life since Samuel did not deserve her.
@Youngmawulli wrote:
"Can we hear Samuel otu’s side of the story too."
@Diana Blessing wrote:
"No wonder."
@EBUKA (BUKA-T)🇳🇬 wrote:
"Na so oo, as u get ur own time to settle, Samuel don move ahead."
@Kofi Ameyaw Amponsah wrote:
"Since most of y'all believe in Karma, let's ask the lady if she has broken someone's heart and her karma was Samuel Otu."
@Soulful Scribbles wrote:
"Nothing will happen to Samuel Otu, just move on girl."
@Hopecindy wrote:
"Samuel Otu you are okay for wasting my gender time."
@Mersii wrote:
"Oh my God sorry babe💕💕💕💕 Samuel Otu won’t know peace."
Wonder boy 1
nothing will do Samuel otu brother hood is proud of him 😂😂😂😂😂
11h ago
8
Reply
View 8 replies
Putin
bra Sam incoming president of man s conference
32m ago
0
Reply
Isaac
Stop cursing, let's hear from Samuel Otu.
1d ago
191
Reply
PRE ❤SHI🥹 OUS🦋♾️🫧
Samuel otu senior brother
1d ago
632
Reply
View 107 more
Hide
Jeron_Del
can we hear Samuel otu's side of the story??
1d ago
82
Reply
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh