A video of a woman sharing her heartbreaking relationship experience has surfaced on social media

In the video, the woman indicated that she had dated a man for seven years only to find out that he was married a few years ago

She therefore advised netizens to always choose themselves in life and avoid putting all their trust in a lover

A young woman has been left heartbroken after her Ghanaian lover of many years allegedly jilted her.

In a video, the woman identified as Hilaryoj on TikTik, shared that she had been in a relationship with a man named Samuel for years only to find out he married three years ago.

Ghanaian woman laments as lover of seven years jilts her. Stock image posed by a model.

Source: Getty Images

Hilary did not elaborate on the cause of her man's move but seemed very heartbroken in her video.

She shared a video of herself at the hospital receiving treatment after the heartbreaking incident and advised her followers to choose themselves in life.

The young woman hurled curses at her lover in question and indicated that learnt from her incident that nothing in life beats showing love to oneself.

"I dated him for seven years only to find out in 2025 that he got married three years ago. Samuel, God will surely visit you," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over young woman's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young woman speaking about her past relationship were curious. Being betrayed by a lover can be painful, however, netizens contend it may not be entirely Samuel's fault.

While some sympathised and consoled her in the comments section, others were curious to know Samuel's side of the story.

They believe the decision did not just come up but was influenced by some factors. Another group of commenters advised the lady to move on with her life since Samuel did not deserve her.

@Youngmawulli wrote:

"Can we hear Samuel otu’s side of the story too."

@Diana Blessing wrote:

"No wonder."

@EBUKA (BUKA-T)🇳🇬 wrote:

"Na so oo, as u get ur own time to settle, Samuel don move ahead."

@Kofi Ameyaw Amponsah wrote:

"Since most of y'all believe in Karma, let's ask the lady if she has broken someone's heart and her karma was Samuel Otu."

@Soulful Scribbles wrote:

"Nothing will happen to Samuel Otu, just move on girl."

@Hopecindy wrote:

"Samuel Otu you are okay for wasting my gender time."

@Mersii wrote:

"Oh my God sorry babe💕💕💕💕 Samuel Otu won’t know peace."

Wonder boy 1

nothing will do Samuel otu brother hood is proud of him 😂😂😂😂😂

11h ago

8

Reply

View 8 replies

Putin

bra Sam incoming president of man s conference

32m ago

0

Reply

Isaac

Stop cursing, let's hear from Samuel Otu.

1d ago

191

Reply

PRE ❤SHI🥹 OUS🦋♾️🫧

Samuel otu senior brother

1d ago

632

Reply

View 107 more

Hide

Jeron_Del

can we hear Samuel otu's side of the story??

1d ago

82

Reply

Source: YEN.com.gh