A Police Officer with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department in the Tema Region has been praised for his bravery in chasing and arresting a hit-and-run driver.

The incident occurred in Tema Community 1, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and the suspect driver tried to flee the scene.

The officer has not been identified. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: UGC

The officer’s identity is yet to be disclosed. According to Joy News, the officer reacted quickly after the collision and chased the driver through the busy area.

After the arrest, the officer prioritised the welfare of the injured pedestrian, ensuring they were promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Onlookers praised the officer’s action, with many praising him as a hero for his swift response and commitment to justice.

Source: YEN.com.gh