Former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has made some public appearances in the wake of some death rumours

Ofori-Atta attended the Induction Service of the new Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana

He also attended the 25th Anniversary Royal Grand Durbar of Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Former Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta has made some public appearances amid some rumours about his health online.

Ofori-Atta attended the Induction Service of the new Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Prof. J. Kwaber Asamoah-Gyadu, at the Wesley Cathedral in Accra on October 12, 2024.

Ofori-Atta now serves as President Akufo-Addo's senior economic advisor.

Pictured in vibrant kente cloth, he was later at the 25th Anniversary Royal Grand Durbar of Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

Supporters of the government and the New Patriotic Party quickly shared photos of the former finance minister and criticised the malicious health rumours.

Kow Essuman, the president's lawyer, described the rumours as wicked lies. Koku Anyidoho also shared some videos of Ofori-Atta in public.

"They say Ken Ofori-Atta is virtually dying and flown out of Ghana but I just saw him with my own eyes at the Induction Service of the new Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church at Wesley Cathedral, Accra. God forgive us of sins."

After a turbulent time as finance minister, Ofori-Atta now serves as President Akufo-Addo's senior economic advisor.

Ofori-Atta was removed as finance minister on February 14, 2024, after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the government spokesperson on governance, justified the government's position by noting that Ken Ofori-Atta's long service as finance minister makes him a valuable asset to the government and the country as a whole.

Nana Bediatuo Asante's health status

YEN.com.gh reported that the presidency has confirmed that Nana Bediatuo Asante, President Nana Akufo-Addo's executive secretary, is alive.

A statement from the presidency said Asante was receiving medical treatment in the US after falling ill on official duty.

The presidency has also requested continued prayers and support for Asante and his family amid his health situation.

