A Ghanaian father celebrated his call and that of his daughter to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 11, 2024

Nii Amasah Namoale's first daughter was called to the Ghana Bar a few years before her father and sister joined her

Several social media users applauded the family for their stellar achievement and wished them well in their practice

Nii Amasah Namoale, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dadekotopon constituency, was among the 777 newly enrolled lawyers on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Nii Amasah Namoale and his daughter Manuela Naa Korkoi Namoale were called to the Ghana Bar on the same day.

Nii Amasah Namoale and two of three of his daughters are lawyers. Photo credit: Nii Amasah Namoale

The two walked up to the podium to receive their certificates together. Manuela was called first, followed directly by her father.

When Nii Amasah Namoale was called, the room's cheers were so loud. To show his appreciation for the cheers, he waved to the new lawyers seated before taking his certificate.

In a Facebook post, Nii Amasah Namoale disclosed that one of his daughters is already a lawyer. This brings the lawyers in the family to three. He was thankful to God for his goodness to his family.

“My Daughters and I are Lawyers. God almighty did it beautifully and at the right time. Haleluuuja to his holy name.”

Netizens congratulate the Namoales

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Nii Amasa’s post. Read them below:

Klotia-Nabi Okpoti said:

"Congratulations Hon. we are proud of you"

Mawuli Fui Kwadzovia wrote:

"Wow-- such a proud dad with proud daughters. Congratulation on this long journey Hon."

Samuel Faithwin-Vuvor said:

"Congratulations Hon! More grace to you and your daughters. May Ghana benefit from your legal jurisprudence."

Nii Marmah Sankah wrote:

"Congratulations! Namoale & Associates !"

Stephen Oduro said:

"Congratulations to my junior brother. OPASS has raised a giant"

Hon Kennedy Nyarko Osei wrote:

"Wow my own classmate is now a lawyer. Forgive me I wasn’t able to continue this program with you"

Bennie Duchess Brown-Nuamah said:

"A Glorious Day Honourable. Congratulations to you and your beautiful daughters. A worthy and inspirational journey. Ayekooo"

Pee Lomotey wrote:

"Triple congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 🙌 ✨️That's my lovely family ❤️ 😍 💖"

Tetteh Charles said:

"He is God by himself and with him all things are possible to them that believe in christ Jesus name. Congratulations my new lawyers from La - Ghana for life."

All of Ace Ankomah's children become lawyers

YEN.com.gh reported that all three children of renowned lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah had been called to the Ghana Bar.

Ace's son, Papa, was first called to the Bar, and then in 2023, his two sisters, Ohemaa and Niakoaa, joined him.

Several people on social media congratulated them and their parents for the feat.

Source: YEN.com.gh