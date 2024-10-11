The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has labelled the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Hawa Koomson, as a candidate for jail.

Addressing party faithful at a campaign tour in the Awutu Senya East constituency on Friday, October 11, 2024, Sammy Gyamfi launched a scathing attack on Hawa Koomson for her former role as Special Development Initiatives Minister.

Sammy Gyamfi says Hawa Koomson's mismanagement of the One Village, One Dam policy makes her a candidate for jail.

He said that while she headed the Special Development Initiatives Ministry, Hawa Koomson was directly in charge of the Akufo-Addo government’s One Village, One Dam initiative.

He said the project, which was supposed to promote all-year-round farming through the construction of irrigation dams in the Northern and Savannah regions, was marred by poor execution.

The dams, when constructed, failed to retain sufficient water for farmers to use for their operations.

The ineffectiveness of these dams had resulted in significant financial loss to the state and represented a gross misuse of public funds.

Sammy Gyamfi said Hawa Koomson would likely face a criminal charge under a future NDC government.

He also stated that all government officials engaged in corruption and state fund looting would be forced to repay all their ill-gotten wealth and face corruption under John Mahama’s future government.

Sammy Gyamfi said a future Mahama-led administration would restore integrity in the state machinery and recover all the country’s looted resources.

Asiedu Nketia says NDC’s a scary alternative

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has agreed with critics who have described the NDC as a scary alternative to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the NDC is unbothered by such descriptions as those who make these claims are those guilty of looting and plundering the state coffers.

He said the NDC’s critics wished to escape accountability, hence their fear of the opposition party coming into power.

Nketia said the NDC was a scary alternative for those who looted taxpayers’ money, spent huge sums of public funds on a yet-to-be-commenced National Cathedral project, and willed the country’s assets to their kith and kin.

Nketia said NDC will not be intimidated

YEN.com.gh reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, said his party will not be intimidated in Akyem Abuakwa.

He said the party will no longer sit idle for certain elements in the area to undermine the party's campaign efforts and electoral prospects.

He said his party has put in place measures to counter such unwelcome actions and has urged the electorates to support his party.

