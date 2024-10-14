The Kwahumanhene has faced severe backlash from his subjects following allegations of misconduct

Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II was forced to resign from ADB's board after allegedly being implicated in an extortion scandal

The youth of Kwahu said the Chief's action has dented the image of the Kwahu traditional area

The youth of Kwahu in the Eastern Region have filed a petition against the Kwahu Paramount Chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, citing alleged misconduct.

The Kwahumanhene has been accused of allegedly misconducting himself at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) where he has been forced to resign as the Board Chairman.

Angry Kwahu youth say the alleged misconduct of their paramount chief has brought their community to disrepute.

Source: Instagram

The irate youth marched to the palace on Saturday, October 12, 2024, and presented their petition to the Queenmother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III.

The petition was also addressed to the Adontenhene, Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman II.

The youth stated that the actions of the chief have dented the image of the stool and the traditional council and must be protected.

The youth said the irreparable damage done to the reputation of the image of the bank through the Kwahumanhene's misconduct extends to the stool he occupies and the traditional council he heads and the situation must be remedied.

“As such aspersions have and will continue to dent our highly built reputations as respected Kwahus in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians both at home and around the globe,” the youth stated.

The youth are thus urging the Kwahuhemaa and the Kwahu Adontenhene to immediately take steps to save the image of the traditional area or face their wrath.

The group said if the matter is not addressed within the next seven days, they will resort to other constitutional and customary means to ensure sanctity is restored to Kwahu.

The Kwahumanhemaa accepted the petition and promised to address the issue as soon as possible.

BoG directs Kwahumanhene to resign

The Bank of Ghana had directed the Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, to step down as the chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Board.

The directive comes after allegations of misconduct involving a transaction amounting to GH¢2 million were suspected to be fraudulent.

In a letter to Agyapong II, the central bank said his position was untenable after the controversy.

Citi News reported that the directive is in line with Section 103 (2)(d) Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (ACT 930).

The allegations against Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II first came to public attention following a whistleblower's formal petition to the Office of the President.

In his petition, Aboagye is reported to have provided detailed accusations of misconduct involving the Board Chairperson and the said GH¢2 million transaction.

The transaction is said to be fraught with potential conflicts of interest and compromised fiduciary duties.

Kwahuhene resigns from ADB board

YEN.com.gh reported that the Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, left his position immediately after a bank customer accused him of extortion.

His resignation followed an emergency board meeting after the matter became public.

The Kwahumanhene resigned to protect the bank's reputation.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh