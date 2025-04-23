YEN.com.gh outlines the main reasons Chairman Wontumi's Akonta Mining is going to be stripped of its rights to mine in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On Good Friday, a security operation resulted in 51 arrests, comprising eight Chinese nationals and 43 Ghanaians.

Several excavators, pump-action guns, vehicles, motorbikes, and other mining equipment were also seized.

Chairman Wontumi's Akonta Mining is going to be stripped of its rights to mine in Ghana. Source: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

At the heart of this operation were alleged links to Akonta Mining, a firm owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi. Wontumi has long battled allegations that he is involved in illegal mining, also known as galamsey.

These links led Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to declare Akonta Mining would lose its right to mine in Ghana.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, has taken over the investigation into the case for further legal action.

Breakdown of the main accusations against Akonta Mining

Running a criminal syndicate

Buah described the company as having “become a criminal syndicate,” accusing it of selling illegal mining access in the Aboi Forest Reserve for as much as GH¢300,000 per concession.

Some of these deals were allegedly sealed in exchange for weekly royalties of 250 grams of gold.

No permit for forest entry

Despite holding a lease to mine off-reserve, Akonta Mining reportedly operated within the Samreboi enclave of the Western North Region without a valid forest entry permit, rendering its activities illegal.

Devastation of protected areas

According to the sector minister, the company’s operations devastated compartments 49 and 121 of the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, as well as polluted the River Tano.

This posed grave threats to Ghana’s ecosystem.

Bad actors leasing forest reserves

According to investigations, an Akonta Mining company representative identified as Mr Ayisi is said to have gained illegal access to forest lands. Other individuals were also given access to mine illegally.

“The concessions are then subleased to individuals like one ‘Mr. Henry’ and another individual identified as ‘Shark’, who are to oversee the devastation of the Aboi Forest Reserve and the Tano River

Security and forestry officials in bed with Akonta mining

Buah indicated that some forestry officers and security personnel were complicit in the scheme to mine illegally for gold.

“These officers take a cut as a service charge in exchange for protection and tip-offs in the event of an impending raid."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh