Anas Aremeyaw Anas declared 2021 Foreign Journalist of the year

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been sentenced as a foreign journalist of the year

The investigating journalist was announced as the 2021 NABJ winner Percy Qoboza

Anas is known for his report on Kwesi Nyantakyi which led to his resignation

An investigative Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been named as the 2021 NABJ Percy Qoboza.

You will receive an award at an event to be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the United States of America.

This was revealed in a letter to a prominent investigative journalist, by the event organizers, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, known for his dangerous, courageous, and explosive investigative work, is known for his outstanding achievements in journalism over the years. This is according to the letter dated October 1, 2021.

“It is a pleasure to send you this message. We are delighted that you have been nominated as the recipient of the NABJ 2021 Annual Journalist of the Year Award Percy Qoboza! The award recognizes your outstanding achievements in journalism, ”said Dorothy Tucker, President, National Association of Black Journalists.

