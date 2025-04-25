An Accra High Court has struck out a motion filed by the Ghana Police Service that sought to halt the planned protest against illegal mining, part-led by broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.

The court's decision follows a prayer by Assistant State Attorney David Bachem, acting on the orders of the Attorney General, for the motion to be withdrawn.

An Accra High Court strikes out a motion filed by the Ghana Police Service to halt the planned protest against illegal mining led by Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah. Source: Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah

This latest decision by the court paves the way for the anti-galamsey protest, which is expected to come off on April 28 this year.

Okatakyie Afrifa felt the initial motion to prohibit the protest was a move borne out of bad faith.

The protest is expected to start from Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah circle in Accra, through the Ring Road, and then conclude at the Liberation Square opposite the Jubilee House.

It is expected to commence at 4 pm on April 28, through to midnight on April 29.

Okatakyie returns with his own show

YEN.com.gh that Afrifa-Mensah has returned to the airwaves following his resignation from Angel FM.

The firebrand broadcaster who resigned from his job as host of Angel FM's morning show over a reported clash with management, is now hosting his podcast called For The Records.

