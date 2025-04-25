Kwaku Manu has been seen with embattled hiplife icon Okomfour Kwadee, who has reportedly been taken into rehab again

The actor spoke with the rehab's founder about Kwadee's current state after videos of him looking frail surfaced online

The embattled hiplife rapper's carer was emotional as she recounted Kwadee's story in and out of her facility

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu recently caught up with hiplife icon Okomfor Kwadee, whose current state after many years of battling a mental health condition triggered many Ghanaian fans and colleagues.

The actor met the embattled hiplife star when he visited The Willingway Foundation, Ghana.

Reports indicate that Kwadee has been admitted to rehab after videos of him looking frail and dejected surfaced online.

According to the facility's CEO, Lydia Abena Manu, the rapper was previously admitted to her facility.

Kwaku Manu, who has been following Kwadee's journey, bore the facility's CEO witness that the rapper had begun feeling better following his first stint.

"I remember my first time here when you were at Kwamo. That's where I met Kwadee, my super legend. He left here, and later we saw him at Bolgatanga. Before his case worsened, we saw him back on stage playing shows and doing media appearances in Accra," Kwaku Manu said.

"Those times I would bring rice to the facility. Kwadee would see me and we'd talk nicely about my gesture towards his colleagues in the facility. You could see Kwadee was back. He was really strong," Kwaku Manu added.

The facility's founder sighed as she reacted to Kwadee's journey cautiously.

"It's sorrowful to facilitate a patient's recovery to this level and later see him back to his old state."

The Kumawood star shared a photo he took with Kwadee and the Willingway Foundation Ghana, CEO.

Okomfour Kwadee, now in his late 40s, was one of Ghana's brightest stars in the early 2000s.

His eight-track debut album with songs like Kwaadee/Aboro ne Bayie and Ataa Adwoa was an instant hit.

Some of Ghana's most successful superstars, including Sarkodie and Fameye, have named him as their inspiration in music.

Kwaku Manu's moments with Kwadee sitrs reactions

Valentine said:

Bra Kwaku now that you’re in his life, I’m pleading with you to take him to Maa Vida 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 rehab.

Rhodaline Blankson wrote:

May Jehovah bless all those who are partaking in Kwadee's life

The Watchman remarked:

Kwaku Manu has come into Kwadees issue, wow GOD is about to make wonders

Kwadee's mum weeps for his son

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Okomfour Kwadee's mum had granted an interview, talking about her son's issues which she believes came as a result of peer influence.

Many have questioned why the rapper has not received proper and consistent care for over a decade despite the outpouring of love from the music community.

Rumours have it that some of the embattled musician's relatives are complicit in the rapper's career nosedive.

