A man has been caught in an alleged illicit relationship with his friend's wife and her 13-year-daughter

The incident took place in Odenkey in Denkyira Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West district of the Central Region

The man was handed over to community elders who said he needed to appease their local gods

A man in Odenkey in Denkyira Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West district of the Central Region was fined for allegedly sleeping with a friend's wife and daughter.

The man, Yaw Adade was fined GH¢5,000, four goats and some schnapps for his action.

The man was made to fine by community elders and provide goats. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Police were not involved despite the alleged statutory rape of the daughter, who was 13 years old.

The story emerged when the woman’s friend exposed Adade’s actions to her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Community elders stepped in to resolve the matter through traditional rituals and fines.

The elders said Adade’s actions violated traditional values and norms and local gods needed to be appeased.

Ajagurajah discloses why Black Sherif may have joined a cult

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Prophet Kwabena Asiamah described the satanic symbols displayed at the Black Sherif concert in the United States.

According to the spiritualist, Black Sherif must protect himself from evil eyes targeted at his career.

After revealing the demon at the concert, Ajaurajah added that he needs strong protection for his career.

Ajagurajah discloses he did menial jobs to escape his spiritual calling

YEN.com.gh reported Prophet Kwabena Asiamah's account of his suffering because he didn't want to head to a call on his life.

The spiritual leader said he went so broke that he had to wash cars and sleep in garages to get food to eat.

He revealed that he ran away from his hometown to come and hassle in Accra.

Ajagurajah says he will marry 20 wives and have 68 children

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published that had revealed his plans to marry 20 wives and have 10 concubines. In an interview with Serwaa Amihere, Ajagurajah said he intends to bring forth 68 children.

Ajagurajah quickly clarified that he would marry neither of these women based on love. He believed that every successful man must have enough wives to have peace of mind and live long.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh