Chairman Jerry of the Convention People's Party (CPP) has claimed the recent NDC primaries were not free and fair

He cited former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor's decision to withdraw from the NDC flagbearership race as one of the reasons

The CPP youth leader also stated that the commotion at Ningo-Prampram tainted what could have been free and fair elections

Convention People's Party (CPP) youth leader Chairman Jerry has claimed the recent National Democratic Congress (NDC) polls were not free and fair.

The opposition NDC held its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

According to the CPP Greater Accra Youth Organiser, Chairman Jerry, real name Eric Jerry Aidoo, some issues that emerged before and during the polls marred the elections.

Chairman Jerry details why NDC primaries were not free and fair

He cited former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor's decision to pull out of the NDC flagbearership race as one of the reasons. The CPP youth leader reiterated Dr Duffuor's concerns about anomalies in the NDC party's voter registry ahead of the May 13 primaries.

''First of all, I want to congratulate NDC for having successful elections. There were no casualties because when you hear NDC elections, it's about conflicts and fighting. They had successful elections, just that the polls weren't free and fair, but at the end of the day, I didn't hear any bad issues about fighting and killing people because, for them, it's normal,'' Chairman Jerry told YEN.com.gh.

When asked why he said the NDC presidential and parliamentary race was not free and fair, Chairman Jerry explained;

''When going to a contest, all the aspirants have to be happy ... ask why Dr Kwabena Duffuor pulled out. You know CPP, we're very principled and remember, Dr Duffour is a former CPP member who wanted to lead the CPP party in 2015. Unfortunately, things couldn't work out, and he had to move to the NDC ...

''[The NDC elections] were not free and fair, and he knew what was happening. We all know Dr Duffour as a principled man, and he would not support something that is not fair; all the NDC executives were doing their best for John Mahama to win,'' he said.

Chairman Jerry cites Ningo-Prampram commotion

The youth leader further noted that the polls were tainted in Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, where delegates of the NDC were barred from voting for their favourite MP and flagbearer aspirants.

Chairman Jerry urged the incumbent NDC Members of Parliament who lost their bids to represent their constituencies again in the 2024 general elections to join the CPP to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

