The NDC held its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, ahead of the 2024 general elections

Some incumbent Members of Parliament lost their bids to represent their constituencies and the party again

In an interview with YEN.com.g, CPP youth leader Eric Jerry Aidoo claimed the MPs who lost the race had failed their constituents

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) went to the polls to elect presidential and parliamentary leaders on Saturday, May 13, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Kwabena Donkor, former Minister of Power and Member of Parliament for Pru East lost to Lord Kwaku Boam in the fiercely contested primaries.

Boam received 474 votes to defeat Donkor, who amassed 371 votes and Bright Fiawornu, who garnered 66 votes, citinewsroom.com reported.

Thomas Dalu and other MPS who lost

Thomas Dalu, the incumbent MP for Chiana-Paga, was also defeated by young businessman Nikyema Alamzy, who received 488 votes against Dalu's 300 votes.

Simon Akibange Aworigo garnered 475 votes and defeated three other candidates, including the current MP for Navrongo Central, Samson Tangombu Chiragia. The MP for Bongo, Edward Bawa also lost to Charles Bawaduah in Bongo.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh about the just-ended NDC primaries, the Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Eric Jerry Aidoo, said the NDC MPs who lost the bids failed to deliver on their mandate to their constituents.

''They failed their people, so the delegates voted against them. Whenever they need power, they go to them and lie to them ...

''Ghanaians are smart now; you can't lie to them. If they had done something good, they would have gone unopposed. They should come and join the CPP to win the 2024 elections,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

See the incumbent NDC MPs who lost their slots below:

1. Kwabena Donkor – Pru East

2. ABA Fuseini – Sagnerigu

3. Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga

4. Samson Tangombu Chiragia – Navrongo Central

5. Edward Bawa – Bongo

6. Alex Adomako – Sekyere Afram Plains

7. Wisdom Gidisu – Krachie East

8. Abeiku Crentsil – Ekumfi

9. Albert Akuka Alalzuuga – Garu

10. Della Sowah – Kpando

11. Augustine Tawia – Bia West

12. Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay – Afadjato South

13. Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah – Amenfi Central

14. Christian Otuteye – Sege

15. Kobena Woyome – South Tongu

16. Sophia Ackuaku – Current MP for Domeabra-Obom but switched to Ayawaso Central

17. Kwadwo Nyanpon Aboagye – Biakoye

