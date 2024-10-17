Frederick Asante Nyarko's lawyers have written to the Inspector General of Police demanding the details of the Democracy Hub protesters

The lawyers of one Frederick Asante Nyarko has petitioned the Ghana Police Service to release the details of the conveners of the Democracy Hub anti-galamsey protests.

Frederick Asante Nyarko alleges that his daughter died as a result of the chaos that characterised the first day of the anti-galamsey protest.

Lawyers of Frederick Asante Nyarko say their client needs the details of the conveners of the anti-galamsey protest for their legal suit.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Nyarko’s legal team stated that pertinent information about the leaders of the demonstration would be key to helping the affected party seek legal redress for the death of his daughter.

“Specifically, we are requesting for the names and any other identifying information of those who served as the leaders in the demonstration that took place on the 21st of September 2024,” the lawyers stated.

The lawyers assured the IGP that any information provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and the privacy of the persons involved will be respected.

The lawyers expressed their readiness to provide any further documentation required to facilitate the request.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor finally on bail

YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor has finally been granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 with two sureties on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after spending more than 20 days behind bars.

The convener of Democracy Hub’s anti-galamsey protest had been denied bail three times following his involvement in the anti-galamsey protests that occurred at the 37 roundabout in Accra.

The Accra Circuit Court and the Accra High Court had argued that Barker-Vormawor was already on bail for a treason felony charge when he was arrested for misconducting himself during the anti-galamsey protests and thus cannot be released on bail again.

Following his bail grant, the court directed that he report to the police twice a week.

