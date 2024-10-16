A convenor of the Democracy Hub anti-galamsey protest, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has finally been granted bail

The Accra High Court granted him bail to a tune of GH¢20,000 with two sureties and he is to report to the police twice in a week

This comes after the young lawyer spent three weeks behind bars after three attempts to secure bail were denied

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has finally been granted bail to the tune of GH¢20,000 with two sureties on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after spending more than 20 days behind bars.

The convener of Democracy Hub’s anti-galamsey protest had been denied bail three times following his involvement in the anti-galamsey protests that occurred at the 37 roundabout in Accra.

Accra High Court grants Oliver Barker-Vormawor GH¢20,00 bail with two sureties after three previous unsuccessful attempts.

The Accra Circuit Court and the Accra High Court had argued that Barker-Vormawor was already on bail for a treason felony charge when he was arrested for misconducting himself during the anti-galamsey protests and thus cannot be released on bail again.

Following his bail grant, the court directed that he report to the police twice a week.

Barker-Vormawor has been charged with stealing, unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, assault on a public officer and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Barker-Vormawor’s arrest

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested on September 23, 2024, for his involvement in the September 21 and 22 protests in Accra.

Some scuffles occurred during the two-day protest, resulting in the arrest of more than 50 protesters at the site.

The police had stated that the protesters had undermined all efforts by the police to ensure the protest was carried out in a lawful manner.

It also noted that demonstrators had attempted to block portions of the road with vehicles and dismantled police barricades during the protest.

The protest was to criticize the government for failing to address the illegal mining menace in the country.

Conservatists and other civil society organisations had sounded the alarm about the devastating effects of galamsey on the natural environment, urging swift action from the government to stall any further damage.

