Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been denied bail for the third time at an Accra circuit court

The Circuit Court granted bail to 19 more anti-galamsey protesters, bringing the total number of bail recipients to 40

The detainees granted bail include Raphael St. Williams, Razak Suleman, Gerald Delim, Comrade Abubakar Sadeeq and Bilal Mohammed

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has again been denied bail at an Accra circuit court.

This marks the third time the court has refused Barker-Vormawor's bail request since he was arrested over the anti-galamsey demonstrations between September 21 and 23.

Barker-Vormawor and Raphael St. Williams during a demonstration.

Joy News reported that was after the Attorney General's Department opposed his application.

The Circuit Court, however, granted bail to 19 more anti-galamsey protesters, bringing the total number of bail recipients to 40.

The detainees include Raphael St. Williams, Razak Suleman, Gerald Delim, Comrade Abubakar Sadeeq, Bilal Mohammed, Ebenezer Ankomanyi Okyere, Norgbedzi Kelvin, Priscilla Tobili, Mohammed King Hassan, and Tanko Nabong, also known as Black Pyramid.

A first batch of detainees was granted bail on October 7.

Reaction to arrests of anti-galamsey protesters

Protests were held between October 3 and 5 to demand the release of the protestors in addition to piling pressure on the government to act on illegal mining.

The hashtags #FreeTheCitizens and #SayNoToGalamsey have been used to rally more support for the protests.

The police have been criticised for their handling of the anti-illegal mining protestors. Former President John Mahama, for example, described police conduct as heavy-handed and an abuse of human rights.

Over 40 persons were arrested and denied access to their lawyers until they were arraigned and remanded for two weeks.

Some of the arrested persons also said police officers assaulted them.

Police justified these arrests, saying the protestors sought to disturb the peace and had impeded traffic at the 37 intersections.

Attorney General defends decision to prosecute protesters

YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney-General defended the government's decision to prosecute anti-galamsey protestors.

Despite growing calls for their release, Godfred Dame said protesters must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said the anti-galamsey protesters had exceeded freedom of expression into conduct he described as unconstitutional.

