The New Patriotic Party vice presidential candidate has suggested that Ghana fixes its election on a particular day instead of the December 7 date

He said fixing it on December 7 allows for clashes with religious sects like the Seventh-Day Adventist Church

He said by putting it on a particular day, like Thursday, it would improve inclusivity and prevent clashes

The New Patriotic Party running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has suggested that Ghana fixes its elections on a particular day rather than the December 7 date.

According to him, fixing it on a particular day would prevent the elections from conflicting with the religious beliefs of some religious sects, as is the case in the 2024 December 7 elections.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the December fixed election date does not encourage inclusion in Ghana's electoral process.

This year’s parliamentary and presidential elections are on Saturday, which Seventh-Day Adventists consider to be the Sabbath and must be kept holy.

The SDAs had earlier called for the date to be changed so that they could participate in the elections, but their pleas were rejected.

Reacting to the plight of the SDAs, Dr Opoku Prempeh said it was important for all Ghanaians to participate in the upcoming elections.

He said on Peace FM that there was a need to encourage inclusivity even in the fixing of election days to ensure broader voter participation.

NAPO stressed that choosing a fixed day, not a date, would increase voter turnout.

Meanwhile, he has urged the SDA members to come out in their numbers to vote despite their religious beliefs.

He said this year’s election is very crucial for the future of the country and urged the SDA not to absent themselves from engaging in it.

Bryan Acheampong suggest alternative for SDA

YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has called on the Electoral Commission to permit members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) to be included in the special voting list.

Their inclusion would mean Seventh-Day Adventist members would vote alongside security agencies, media personnel and other stakeholders on December 2, 2024.

Bryan Acheampong argues that as December 7, 2024, falls on a Saturday, it would disenfranchise the approximately 800,000 members of the SDA, whose doctrines prohibit them from engaging in any activity, including voting, on Saturdays.

