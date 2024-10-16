Prince David Osei has expressed doubt about the chances of John Mahama becoming president regardless of spiritual backing

The actor who has pledged his allegiance to the NPP argued that there was propaganda to make the NPP unpopular but said this would not work

He addressed the issue of illegal mining, stating that the canker was not unique to the NPP, arguing that blame should not be apportioned to just the government

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian actor and vocal supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince David Osei, has cast serious doubt on the potential of former President John Dramani Mahama returning to power, regardless of any spiritual support he may receive.

Prince David Osei speaks on ex-president John Mahama. Photo source: PrinceDavidOsei

Source: Instagram

The actor publicly declared his allegiance to the ruling NPP and took to social media to air his views on the political climate as the 2024 elections approach.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Prince David Osei suggested that no amount of prayers or anointing from religious leaders would help John Mahama reclaim the presidency.

He emphasised that the current atmosphere of alleged propaganda aimed at tarnishing the NPP's image would not be effective in swaying public opinion.

According to him, despite efforts to paint the ruling party in a negative light, particularly in connection to illegal mining, the truth would prevail. He said:

"Good morning, fellow countrymen and women. Let me share a brief perspective. Even if all the pastors were to pray and anoint Ex-President Mahama, he would not regain the presidency. The ongoing propaganda tactics against the NPP, including accusations of involvement in illegal mining, will not succeed. The issue of illegal mining involves individuals from both NDC and NPP, politicians, pastors, and the public. Some of us are not mere observers; our prayers are impactful. Pay attention and consider the facts. Vote number 1 for Progress on the 7th of December. Your future depends on it," he wrote.

Prince David Osei addressed the issue of illegal mining. He argued that this problem was not exclusive to the NPP government, pointing out that unlawful mining involves individuals from both major political parties, the NPP and the opposition NDC. He said that the blame for the galamsey crisis should not rest solely on the shoulders of the current administration.

Dr Likee condemns galamsey

Dr Likee is one of the actors who has also spoken up about galamsey.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor called for a stop to the menace.

He shared that he would address galamsey through a movie which would be released in November 2024.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh