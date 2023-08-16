The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has said death threats against him caused his mother's death

Agyapong singled out death threats he said were made by the brother of an NDC politician, Collins Dauda

The presidential aspirant said his mother had wanted him to step away from politics because of the insults and threats

A New Patriotic Party presidential aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has said distress from threats made against his life contributed to his mother’s death.

He said these threats were made against him by the brother of a fellow politician and National Democratic Congress legislation, Collins Dauda.

Kennedy Agyapong is also the Assin Central MP. Source: Facebook/@Hon.KenOheneAgyapong/@ParliamentOfGhana

Speaking to Citi TV, Agyapong said his mother had pleaded with him to leave politics because she was struggling to handle the insults and threats that were beinng hurled at her son.

"She died on the 13th of November. During the week she died, I visited her, and she was pleading with me to stop politics, and she said: 'Kwame, you'll kill me.' That was Thursday.”

“On Friday, I left for Kumasi, and while returning to Accra on Sunday afternoon, I got the distressing news that my mother had passed away. I was informed that she was uttering 'my heart, my heart,' and 'Kwame, you will kill me,” Agyapong recounted.

Agyapong touts competence for presidency

Agyapong is currently gunning for the top political job in the country via the NPP primaries starting on August 26, 2023.

YEN.com.gh reported that, when arguing his own competence to lead the country, Agyapong cited the businesses that he said provides employment to thousands of Ghanaians.

He has also been critical of the Akufo-Addo administration's management of the economy.

10 aspirants in NPP flagbearer race

Agyapong is among the 10 aspirants that passed the vetting stage ahead of the flagbearer primary in the NPP.

Agyapong will be going up against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Kwadwo Poku.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye headed the vetting committee that oversaw the process.

