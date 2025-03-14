The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that 50 Ghanaians in the US have received final deportation orders

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced to Parliament that 50 out of 150 Ghanaians currently in detention in the US have received final deportation orders.

These Ghanaians are expected to return to Ghana by mid-year while the remaining 100 are still being reviewed.

Speaking on March 13, 2025, Ablakwa also noted that three Ghanaians have already been processed for deportation.

They are scheduled to leave the US on commercial flights between March 19 and April 1, 2025.

The minister indicated the Ghanaians set to be deported were accused of certain crimes.

“Currently, there are 150 Ghanaians in detention across various centres in the US who are awaiting deportation for crimes such as internet fraud, and illegal entry.”

He further explained that out of the 150 detainees, 50 individuals have received final deportation orders and will be deported by mid-year, while the remaining 100 cases are either under appeal or have been dismissed.

The minister also highlighted efforts by the Ghanaian government to intervene in some cases, noting that one Ghanaian detainee was granted release on medical grounds following diplomatic representation.

“Representations have been made to US authorities on behalf of one Ghanaian on grounds of ill health, and he has been released to seek medical care.”

Additionally, 10 Ghanaians have undergone interviews by the Ghanaian Embassy to verify their nationality and ensure they have received fair hearings.

The Foreign Minister assured Parliament that his ministry is closely monitoring the situation and engaging US authorities to ensure that the rights of affected Ghanaians are protected throughout the deportation process.

Ablakwa's other business in Parliament

Ablakwa also noted that the government has announced plans to reduce the cost of an ordinary 32-page passport from GH¢500 to GH¢350, representing a more than 25% decrease.

Ablakwa said this price reduction is to ensure that the cost of passports remains reasonable.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says regular passport application fees will reduce

Ghana passport application fees were increased in 2024 under the Akufo-Addo administration with the standard application fee for 32 pages going up from GH¢100 to GH¢500.

The expedited application fee for 32 pages went up from GH¢100 to GH¢640.

