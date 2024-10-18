Dominic Ayine, the Bolgatanga East MP, has encouraged the NPP side of parliament to go on their boycott

He said without them in the house, the NDC would still carry out government business without any problems

Ayine also said the NDC would begin implementing its party's manifesto by repealing various tax handles

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stick by their commitment to boycott parliamentary proceedings indefinitely.

The now-minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had announced that his side of the house would not participate in parliamentary proceedings after the Speaker declared four MP seats vacant.

Bolga East MP Dominic Ayine says if the NPP MPs keep their word and boycott parliament, the NDC will repeal all the tax handles.

He said Speaker Alban Bagbin had gone beyond his constitutional mandate by interpreting Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 constitution and imposing his interpretation on the house.

Reacting to the NPP’s threats, Dominic Ayine told Citi FM that parliamentary business would go on as scheduled whether or not the NPP members boycotted the chamber or not.

He said that with the NDC's new numerical strength, it would continue to conduct parliamentary business with or without the NPP.

He also stated that, with the NPP absent, the NDC could finally begin implementing its manifesto on Tuesday when parliament reconvenes.

According to him, the majority would begin repealing some of the tax handles passed by the ruling government, particularly the contentious e-levy.

He said the NDC would do this by introducing several private members’ bills to amend or repeal the tax laws as stipulated in Article 108 of the constitution.

Dominic Ayine further stated that if the president refused to assent to those bills, the NDC majority would initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

Bagbin ousts four MPs

Yesterday (Thursday, October 17, 2024), Speaker Alban Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant - namely for Agona West, Suhum, Fomena and Amenfi Central.

These were previously occupied by Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Kwadjo Asante, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, and Peter Kwakye-Ackah respectively.

Speaker Bagbin, in delivering his ruling, stated that once the MPs have duly presented themselves to the Electoral Commission to contest their various seats as independent candidates or for a party other than their current one, they have no business occupying their seats in the current parliament.

Mahama optimistic after parliamentary takeover

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, has expressed optimism about the party's prospects at the 2024 polls.

He said the recent change in parliament's composition and the new Majority caucus showed that God had answered their requests.

