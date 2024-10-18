Dr Eric Bossman Asare has announced the Electoral Commission's plan to announce presidential results at the regional level before the national level

The Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Eric Bossman Asare, has disclosed that the presidential results in all 16 regions will be declared at the Commission’s regional headquarters before being announced at the national headquarters.

This procedure differs from the previous method, in which only parliamentary results were announced at the polls, and presidential results were announced at the national headquarters.

Dr Eric Bossman Asare said this departure is to improve transparency during the polls and prevent any confusion.

He said the various political parties and other stakeholders had been amply informed of the processes to prevent any misunderstanding.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission made the announcement at the launch of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) Election Monitoring System in Accra on Thursday, October 16, 2024.

He said the EC was committed to ensuring a free and fair election and has thus taken steps to ensure that the public’s confidence in their processes does not wane.

“So what the commission is doing is that we are going to announce presidential results for each region. We will announce presidential results for each region. And the parties are well aware,” he said.

EC commences online PVR exhibition

The Electoral Commission has commenced its online re-exhibition of the provisional voters’ register today, Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

The exhibition will remain open until Saturday, October 19, 2024.

In a statement dated October 14, 2024, the Electoral Commission stated that the decision to re-exhibit the voter register stemmed from concerns about discrepancies sighted during the first exhibition.

Thus, the EC has encouraged voters to verify their details free of charge using the shortcode *711*51#. Voters can also check the EC website: https://ec.gov.gh.

Apea-Danquah sues EC

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Apea-Danquah has sued the Electoral Commission after he was disqualified from the December 7 polls.

The Yellow Ghana founder is the latest presidential aspirant to drag the EC to court over being eligible for the vote.

Apea-Danquah has urged his supporters to keep the faith while he prepares to battle the commission in court.

