There were massive tears at the all-white vigil held in honour of the East Legon accident victims on Friday, October 18, 2024

Family, friends, and other sympathisers could not keep their emotions as they dropped flowers, said tributes,a dn prayed for the souls of the deceased

The deceased, Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu, perished after a car they were riding in was crashed into by a car driven by Salifu Amoako's son

An all-white vigil has been held in memory of two young girls who perished in a tragic car crash at East Legon on Saturday, October 13, 2024.

The two, Maame Dwomoah Boaten and Justine Agbenu, both aged 12, passed away after an Acura they were travelling was crashed into by a Jaguar SUV.

The Jaguar was being driven by the 16-year-old son, who was allegedly overspeeding. The impact was so serious that an electricity pole which stood nearby broke down and sparked a fire, which eventually got the young girls burnt.

Vigil held at the accident site

Almost one week after the incident, family, friends, and other sympathisers gathered at the site of the accident to pay tributes to the girls.

Ahead of the vigil on Friday, October 18, 2024, some sympathisers have thronged the accident site with flowers and condolence messages that ngot many emotional on social media.

Later videos shared by Citi FM, it was all tears and gloom as mourners prayed for the victims and dropped flowers at the spot where they perished.

One of the videos had the vigil-goers saying prayers for the girls' souls.

Many sympathisers took turns to drop flowers in memory of the deceased girls.

Students from the Cornerstone Academy where the deceased attended, were also present to honour their memory.

Salifu Amoako begs for forgiveness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako had been distraught by the accident.

The 'man of God' who is on bail after being arrested over his son's accident rendered an unqualified apology.

In a video, Bishop Amoako knelt and pled for forgiveness from the families of the victims and Ghanaians in general.

