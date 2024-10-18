A vigil has been held for the 12-year-old girls who passed away in the East Legon accident

Schoolmates of the girls were left inconsolable as they joined the vigil to honour the memory of their late friends

Many people who took to the comments sections of the video expressed most profound condolences to the grieving families

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

It was a sad sight to behold as a vigil was held to honour the memory of two 12-year-old girls, Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten, who passed away in an accident at East Legon.

Clad in white, friends, relatives, and sympathisers took to the place where the was an unfortunate incident occurred to pay their respects.

Cornerstone Academy join vigil to honour late friends Photo credit: @askghmedia/X

Source: TikTok

Videos that have gone viral and were sighted by YEN.com.gh showed touching moments when students of Cornerstone International Academy, the school where the two young girls attended were enveloped in sorrow as they paid their respects.

The thought of losing their friends weighed on them as they struggled to keep their composure at the solemn event.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 100 likes and 20 comments.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians mourn with the family

Social media users who took to the video's comment section mourned with the grieving family on their loss.

Charity Afripok stated:

"Hmmmm, all because of one's indiscipline. May God comfort the families and grant their souls eternity."

Kwame Nyarko

"herh pains paaaaa this."

Roland E. Kwadzodeh added:

"The Lord comforts them."

Farabove Eyram indicated

"Ended their lives just like that."

Salifu Amoako apologises

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, founder and leader of Alive Chapel International, has sought forgiveness from the families who lost their loved ones in the East Legon accident.

The revered 'man of God' rendered an unqualified apology to the families of the victims of the accident, which claimed two lives.

In a video, he knelt and pleaded with the girls' families to forgive him while praying for strength from God for us.

He noted that he has been crying since the accident and thinks that it is high time he publicly addressed the issue and rendered an unqualified apology to the bereaved family and Ghanaians at large

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh