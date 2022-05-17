The death of a young, female student in her final year at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has gripped many on social media

While some are expressing sadness over the incident, others have suggested such strange and unfortunate news are too common at the university

Others still said the sad news will not prevent them from coming to study at the popular Kumasi-based institution

Fear, sadness, and other deep emotions have been triggered on social media following the death of a young, final-year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The female student, identified as Florence Osei, was reading Hospitality and Tourism Management at the KNUST Business School, according to "Voice of KNUST", the official Twitter page of the Kumasi-based university.

The cause of death is unknown but hundreds of tributes have already poured out on the school’s Twitter page. Others have also tweeted their apprehension about reports of the sudden death of students at the university. Others have sought to suggest that while the news was unfortunate, it is not a big deal because students die every day.

@_full_banku_ tweeted: Another reason why I feared coming to KNUST. Still the best university but these things dier chale.

@Ghana4Chelsea tweeted: I once went to a remembrance service at the Great Hall in Legon and bruh, people die everywhere. There are even more death than what you're reading. It happens everywhere.

Some of the tweets show some students have been overcome by sadness by the news

“Hmm ‍♀️what a sad story ” Steph @Steph80894931 tweeted.

However, some people tweeted that the popular university remains their favourite despite the sad news.

“KNUST IS A DREAM SCHOOL. I WISH TO BE A PRODUCT,” tweeted @PeterYawGyamfi1.

