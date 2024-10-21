A video of a young man lashing out at Bishop Salifu Amoako has triggered reactions on social media

This comes after the revered man of God remarked the car crash caused by his son was not done on purpose

Many people who took to the comments chided Bishop Salifu Amoako for his unguarded and insensitive

Embattled Ghanaian preacher Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has been told to be mindful of his utterances in the aftermath of an accident that claimed two lives.

The founder of Alive Chapel International, in a viral video, was heard telling his congregants that the crash involving his son was merely an accident and not something which his boy did on purpose.

Reacting to these comments, @carlos.finito, who seemed astounded, said the revered man of God's utterances showed he was not remorseful and was indisciplined.

He concluded by urging Salifu Amoako to be circumspect so as not to annoy the deceased's relatives with his utterances.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 10000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide Salifu Amoako

Social media users who took to the video's comment section chided Salifu Amoako over his comments.

Yao Tettey commented:

"According to what he said previously, boasting,before the child accident happened, it is clearly planned.behind the scene,he didn't care, still boastin."

franka stated:

"If it's my family like I'll say der is no money so apology can be accepted...buh looking at de girls family i dnt tynk dis case will be dat easy ooo."

Korgah Bless added:

"The truth is painful hmmmm people precious kids hmmmm asemooo no on one knows exactly what happened than God it's Soo sad."

user3779083602663 replied;

"It’s not an accident legally he’s not off age to drive so it’s not an accident."

Salifu Amoako scolds church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Amoako lashed out at his congregation during a Sunday, October 20, 2024, sermon.

The Ghanaian preacher expressed deep disappointment in their actions after a reporter was assaulted at his court appearance.

Bishop Amoako labelled the conduct of some congregants as a disgrace and warned them to distance themselves from his legal woes.

