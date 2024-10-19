Maame Dwomoh Boaten, one of the two teenage girls who died in the car accident at East Legon that was caused by the overspeeding of Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad, has been buried

Maame Dwomoh Boaten, one of the two teenage girls who tragically lost their lives in the fatal car accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, has been buried.

Maame’s final funeral rites took place on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the Agape New Testament Church and were followed by a private burial ceremony.

East Legon accident victim buried

The burial service was held a day after a vigil at the accident scene on October 18, 2024. The vigil was attended by family, sympathisers, the media, actress Nana Ama McBrown, and actor John Dumelo.

In videos that surfaced on social media, Maame's remains were carried in a Ghana Police Service vehicle for her private burial service.

Several family members and sympathisers were clad in black and white as they wailed and mourned the passing of the young girl whose life was cut short.

Maame Dwomoh Boaten's burial service.

Maame Dwomoh Boaten's funeral.

Reactions to the videos

Many people in the comment section shared their views on the burial service, the fatal car accident, and the vigil of the deceased young girls.

Below are the reactions:

thenutritionistakosua said:

"Emotionally, we are all stressed as Ghanaians. I just get uncomfortable when I see news about this happening! Y3n mpo nie na those involved! Eehu ohh, hmmm…"

maconzyfactor said:

"This isn’t private .is of national interest my broda"

thenji_x_ said:

"the boy definitely needs an intervention, there’s a sense of arrogance & entitlement as he flies. when the dad boasted about driving without a license, it all made sense. charge him too, he’s a bad example to society."

McBrown and Dumelo attend vigil

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown and actor-turned-politician John Dumelo attended the vigil for the two teenagers who tragically died in the accident caused by Bishop Salifu Amoako's son. Elrad Salifu.

The two Ghanaian celebrities shared videos from the vigil on their social media platforms as they sympathised with the family.

Many people shared their views about the accident in the comment section, while others consoled the bereaved family.

