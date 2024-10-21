A video of a young woman expressing her disappointment in Bishop Salifu Amoako is trending

The young lady chided the Bishop over his attempt to defend his son in an accident that claimed two lives

Many people who took to the comment section of the video chided Salifu Amoako over his recent utterances

A Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to lambast Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako on his recent utterances in the aftermath of an accident that claimed two lives.

This comes after the founder of Alive Chapel International, during a recent church service, told congregants that the car crash caused his son was not done on purpose.

Speaking on the issue, a Ghanaian woman, @maameloveofficial, expressed disappointment in Bishop Salifu Amoako, saying that his comments smacked of arrogance.

With a look of disdain, she urged people to think through their utterances so as not to sound insensitive.

"For the reletives of the deceasedd how do you expect do you expect them to feel if they hear this comments. You erred."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 17 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide Salifu Amoako

Social media users who took to the video's comment section lashed out at Salifu Amoako for his comments.

McCarthy _90 indicated:

"If it was to be okada he will have been jail ryt now."

NANA BROWN reacted:

"He really knows what happened I tell but it’s Ghana this thing will go on."

Kwame Smith replied:

"From his statement he and his family are not remorseful."

Easylsamco replied:

"Man of God why are you saying this, right now in the middle of our pains."

franka reacted:

"If it's my family like I'll say der is no money so apology can be accepted...buh looking at de girls family i dnt tynk dis case will be dat easy ooo."

belindaelikemnuta added:

"That wasn't an accident, must he even talk about this right now?"

Salifu Amoako scolds church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako criticised members of his congregation during a sermon on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The Ghanaian preacher expressed deep disappointment in their actions after a reporter was assaulted at his court appearance.

Bishop Amoako labelled the conduct of some congregants as a disgrace and warned them to distance themselves from his legal woes.

