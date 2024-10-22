Tension brews in Parliament as the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Party tussle over the majority side of the house

The NDC MPs have moved from the minority side of the house to join the NPP MPs on the majority side of the house

The tussle follows the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin's October 17, 2024, vacation of four parliamentary seats

Parliament has been thrown into chaos following a disagreement on seating arrangements.

Members of Parliament from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken up seats on the majority side of the house, leaving the minority side unoccupied.

The NDC and NPP caucuses are now seated on the majority side of the house.

This peculiar arrangement follows the ongoing power tussle between the NPP and NDC after Speaker Alban Bagbin vacated four parliamentary seats on October 17, 2024, ultimately changing the composition of parliament.

In the televised happenings in parliament, the NPP Caucus Deputy Whip, Habib Iddrisu, rushed to occupy the Majority Leader’s seat after it appeared the NDC Caucus Leader was approaching.

The NDC MPs, in response, moved a black chair from the minority side of the house to the majority side of the house, allowing Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to take his seat.

The situation thus suggests that today, in parliament, there would be two majority leaders and no minority leaders.

Meanwhile, the MPs are rather calm and cordial amidst the brewing tension.

Source: YEN.com.gh